Cotati Music Festival sure to bring charm and cheer

Among the many changes wrought by the “new normal,” is that it has wreaked havoc on our expectations. Those who have started dusting off their dirndls and lederhosen in anticipation of wearing them at the annual Cotati Oktoberfest are in for a disappointment. The popular family friendly annual event, presented by the Cotati Chamber of Commerce, will not be held this year. The 13th annual Oktoberfest took place in 2019 and hopefully, it will be back next year. In the meantime, the good news is that in its place, the Cotati Music Festival will be held at La Plaza Park on Oct. 9 from 12 to 4 p.m. The reason for the change according to Liz Derammelaere, Cotati Chamber of Commerce, is that in view of the potential health issues due to Covid-19, this will be a safer event to stage.