Washington at Michigan Week 2 Preview: Truth will come under the lights

Washington, D.C., Michigan, Michigan Wolverines football, Western Michigan Broncos football. Given that this is a Michigan football website, it feels like this whole preview needs to come with one giant asterisk. Yes, it was only the first week of the season against a MAC team. Yes, everyone remembers what happened after a big Week 1 win last year. Sure, maybe Washington spent the whole offseason looking ahead to Michigan and fell into a trap game. No, we have no right to laugh at embarrassing upsets. And of course, nothing is ever as simple as it seems.