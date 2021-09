We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. No disrespect to actor Scott Foley of “Scandal” and “Felicity” fame (or designer Fernando Mastrangelo, for that matter), but the highlight of watching HBO Max’s “Ellen’s Next Great Designer” competition series for me earlier this year — other than seeing the designers make beautiful furnishings in what must have felt like a pressure cooker-like atmosphere — was getting a further glimpse into the home and decorating philosophy of LA-based designer Brigette Romanek. As an interior designer for celebs like Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Misty Copeland, Romanek has made a name for herself through reconciling form and function in her interiors with total finesse, and that’s probably why Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams tapped her for a new home collaboration that’s launching today.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 8 DAYS AGO