Wanted Man Pressed Gun to His Head and Threatened to Kill Himself Today Before Crisis Negotiators Talked Him Down

By Kym Kemp
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many Humboldt County deputies, today started with a search for an armed and dangerous suspect, Matthew Dilley, wanted on “charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, battery with serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, domestic violence, stalking, exhibiting a deadly weapon and vandalism.” But it ended, with the help of expert negotiators, on a completely different note.

