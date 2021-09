One pushed her husband into the Seine during a fit of jealous rage. Another refuses to speak. Others have been depressed for years. The rest have gone mad. These are the patients of Pitié-Salpêtrière, a neurological clinic in Paris, and the women at the heart of Mélanie Laurent’s The Mad Women’s Ball, a slightly uneven but still propulsive film. Laurent’s latest work as a writer-director is Amazon’s first original French feature, and will bow on the streaming giant’s platform a few days after its TIFF premiere. Based on the novel of the same name by Victoria Mas, it tells the chilling...

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO