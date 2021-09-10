CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral business owner gives away thousands of pins in honor of 9/11 victims

By Sean Martinelli
 8 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla.– The shelves of Crown Trophy in Cape Coral are lined with awards for everything from dance competitions to chicken wing eating contests.

But owner Mike Rachel’s latest project is not meant to sit on a shelf.

Lately, he has been assembling thousands of pins in honor of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The pins, which are etched with the words “Never Forget”, have been given away at no cost.

“Could you imagine all those people whose husbands, mothers, brothers, and sisters didn’t come home?” Mike wondered aloud while reflecting about the events of 20 years ago.

“I can’t…that’s something that shouldn’t be forgotten.”

In total, Mike and his team have assembled more than 5,000 remembrance pins.

They are also collecting donations for the Tunnels to Towers foundation, which builds mortgage-free homes for veterans and first responders.

“Rather than a chunk of steel in a display case somewhere, this will help the actual lives of people,” Mike said.

