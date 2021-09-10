CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Jones & Maino Are Teaming Up To Become 'Lobby Boyz'

By Mark Elibert
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City – Jim Jones and Maino have been friends for a very long time, and they’ve collaborated on more than one occasion. Now, the two New Yorkers are officially coming together to form a supergroup while giving young creatives a huge opportunity. On Friday (September 10), Jim Jones...

Ja Rule Outlasts Fat Joe In NYC Verzuz - But The Women Steal The Show

New York, N.Y. – “If 50 Cent shows up that would make this a lot more interesting,” says a waiter with a heavy Irish brogue working at a bar across the street from Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately, the lurking ghost of 50 Cent was felt but not seen during the Ja Rule-Fat Joe Verzuz Tuesday night (September 14) outside of Irv Gotti dissing the G-Unit CEO on Instagram.
Legend NFTs Launch Party feat. Jim Jones, Bizzy Banks & KayCyy

Blending the worlds of live entertainment, NFT’s and cryptocurrency, legendary New York hip hop and some of the best DJs in the city for a one night celebration of this new revolution in art, music and capturing special moments. This event is free with RSVP, 21+. A free event put on by the culture, for the culture.
Rick Ross Gifts Son His Own Wingstop Branch For 16th Birthday

Being the biggest boss, Rick Ross is looking to pass on that same lifestyle to his kin. With his son, who is also named William Roberts, celebrating his 16th birthday on Tuesday (September 14), Rozay gifted him his own Wingstop location. “Everyone wish my son @mmgbigbank HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY !!!...
Rick Hyde Delivers New Punchlines To Old Topics On BSF Album ‘Plates II’

With Griselda rhymer Benny The Butcher having what seems like an endless run of Ws, his BSF Records imprint appears to be getting more attention by the day. Rick Hyde is one of the top benefactors. His new project Plates II, a sequel to his independent mixtape Plates, positions Hyde as one to watch in the Griselda-wave 2.0.
Jadakiss Was Close To Having A Griselda-Branded Album - Says Westside Gunn

Westside Gunn is looking to extend his executive producer résumé with Mr. Verzuz a.k.a Jadakiss. During his visit to Rap Life on Apple Music, the Griselda captain gave fans a preview of the project he hopes to work on soon. One of the big names on his list is the New York rap legend.
50 Cent Recalls Eminem's 'Terrible Experience' Filming '8 Mile'

Los Angeles, CA – 50 Cent made his return to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday (September 16) to promote his upcoming Black Mafia Family series. Eminem, who has a role as “White Boy Rick” in an episode on the show, was brought up and 50 talked about how he had to “put pressure on him” to join the show.
Styles P Gives Hilariously Honest Opinion On Kanye West Vs. Drake Beef

Styles P may not be able to get into the 2021 Met Gala, but he’s going to leave his opinion when he feels like it. The Yonkers rap legend gave his thoughts on the Drake and Kanye West feud that’s been dominating social media during his recent visit to I Am Athlete and it’s safe to say Styles is over it.
Mick Jagger Joins Brother Chris in Video for Soulful Song ‘Anyone Seen My Heart’

Chris Jagger gets an assist from his older brother Mick in the new video for his song, “Anyone Seen My Heart.” “Anyone Seen My Heart” is a snappy tune that incorporates elements of soul, pop, and ska. The new video, directed by Oska Zak, is simple but charming, opening with a shot of the Jagger brothers working on a song together while Chris goes on to belt lead and Mick provides backup. “Anyone Seen My Heart” appears on Jagger’s recent album, Mixing Up the Medicine, which arrived on September 10th. The song, like several others on the LP, was inspired in part by the obscure 19th-century poet Thomas Beddoes: “I was reading this book by Ezra Pound, and he mentioned Beddoes,” Jagger said in a statement. “I found this book of his called Death’s Jest Book, in which he wrote these kind of weird plays. I read some of his verse and took them and put them to music.” Along with releasing Mixing Up the Medicine earlier this month, Jagger also published his new memoir, Talking to Myself.
Mac Miller's 'Faces' To Finally Hit Streaming - Making Producer E. Dan Proud

Mac Miller released his Faces mixtape on Mother’s Day of 2014 and it’s now headed to land on streaming services over seven years later. On Wednesday (September 15), Mac Miller’s estate announced his 11th mixtape will arrive on streaming services and on vinyl on October 15. The acclaimed mixtape is...
Late 'Just A Friend' Rapper Biz Markie Is Getting His Own Street In Long Island

Long Island, NY – Affectionately known as the “Clown Prince of Hip Hop,” Biz Markie lit up the room with not only his infectious smile but also his uplifting, typically humorous music. But the world grew a little dimmer when the Juice Crew OG lost his fight with Type II diabetes on July 16.
The Alchemist Gives Update On Earl Sweatshirt's 'Incredible' New Album

Good news, Earl Sweatshirt fans: his new album is finished — and according to The Alchemist, it’s “incredible.”. The legendary Hip Hop producer sat down for a rare and lengthy interview with The Needle Drop’s Anthony Fantano a.k.a. “the Internet’s busiest music nerd” on Thursday (September 16), in which he shared a promising update on Earl’s next project. He also confirmed he’ll feature on the record.
Bald is beautiful! Jada Pinkett says Will Smith loves her new look

Red Table Talk is back and Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow Smith are ready to open up the conversation. The host shared her excitement on Instagram with a captivating video showing fans what to expect- like their new hairstyle. Not everyone believes they can rock a bald look but Jada and Willow took clippers to their heads and look stunning. “WE ARE BACK!!!! WE ARE BOLD!!! AND a few of us ARE BALD!!!” Jada wrote in the caption. Joining the discussion was comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish who famously shaved her head in 2020 and she asked Jada what her husband Will Smith thought about the smooth look.
