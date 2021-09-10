Shang Chi: New Videos Features Cast Playing "Don't Say It" Challenge
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters last week, and not only did it earn the highest audience score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also had a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office. The movie featured an exciting line-up of MCU newcomers, including Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy), and Meng'er Zhang (Xialing). The three stars have done some fun videos together to promote the film, and the latest features them playing the "Don't Say It" challenge for Marvel.comicbook.com
