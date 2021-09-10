The Walking Dead: World Beyond Final Season Preview Peeks at More Empties Experiments
Walkers are back under the knife in a new look at The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. A first season post-credits scene revealed the Civic Republic conducts scientific experiments on empties — the Walking Dead spin-off's unique name for the zombified undead — when Dr. Lyla Belshaw (Natalie Gold) pokes and prods Test Subject A402. The empty examinee is Belshaw's reanimated colleague, Dr. Samuel Abbott (S.J. Ovaska) of Portland, whose necrotic plasma and brain fluid undergo testing inside the sterilized lab where muzzled empties are strapped to gurneys and subjected to post-bite R&D.comicbook.com
