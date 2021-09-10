Mets vs. Yankees score: Live updates as New York teams try to improve playoff chances at Citi Field

Maybe it was the chill in the air. Or maybe it was those black jerseys, so reminiscent of the great teams of the late ‘90s and early 2000s. Or, it could have been the fact that the Mets were playing the Yankees – something that, even after all this time, lends itself to a buzzing atmosphere where great (or at least strange) things just seem inevitable. But no matter what it was, there was something different about this team, the one that scored at will and in so many different ways – the one with the spark and spunk.

