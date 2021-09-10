CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets vs. Yankees score: Live updates as New York teams try to improve playoff chances at Citi Field

By R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees and New York Mets will begin a three-game series on Friday night that has massive playoff implications for both sides. The Yankees enter the night with a 78-62 record on the season, good enough for the second wild card spot in the American League. The Yankees have lost six in a row, however, reducing their lead over the Toronto Blue Jays to a half game.

