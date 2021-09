Epic Games is continuing its legal crusade against Apple Inc. with an appeal to the ruling of the company's lengthy lawsuit. The original lawsuit was filed over a year ago in August 2020 in a northern Calif. district court—though it would not go to trial until May 3, 2021. It consisted of ten counts in total revolving around the concept of monopolization and overreaching business practices. Evidence was presented to the presiding judge, the Honorable Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, until May 24. She would go on to review the evidence and hand down her ruling on Friday, Sept. 10, siding in favor of Apple for nine out of the ten counts.

