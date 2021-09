"Today we've had a national tragedy. Two airplanes have crashed into the World Trade Center in an apparent terrorist attack on our country." On Sept. 11, 2001, President George W. Bush addressed the nation after the terrorist attacks that claimed almost 3,000 lives. Two planes hijacked by members of al-Qaeda struck the World Trade Center, one hit the Pentagon and one crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after the passengers attempted to regain control of the aircraft.

