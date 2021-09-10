Colts: Nyheim Hines extension locks down another star from loaded 2018 draft class
The Indianapolis Colts‘ 2018 draft class doesn’t get mentioned enough as one of the best in the last several years. Of course, that group is headlined by picks such as Quenton Nelson at No. 6 overall — after GM Chris Ballard absolutely fleeced the Jets by trading back multiple picks — and Darius Leonard and Braden Smith in the second round, which look like steals given both of them just inked top-dollar extensions this offseason.horseshoeheroes.com
