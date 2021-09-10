CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kin Insurance Grows Total Written Premium by 287% Year-Over-Year in Second Quarter 2021

By Omnichannel Acquisition Group
Benzinga
 8 days ago

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kin Insurance (“Kin” or the “Company”), a leading direct-to-consumer homeowners insurance technology company that has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OCA) (“Omnichannel”), today announced select preliminary operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021:. Total Written Premium increased to $24.7...

www.benzinga.com

