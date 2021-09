PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All arena staff who work public events at the Wells Fargo Center will be fully vaccinated by Nov. 16, according to a release. The Center also announced on Friday that a majority of the staff is already vaccinated. Event staff is also required to wear masks at all times inside the arena. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our guests and our employees, and this fall, anyone working a public event at the Wells Fargo Center will be vaccinated,” Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for the Wells Fargo Center, said in a release. “We’ve invested...

