An emotional Kris Bryant wiped away tears during a pregame ceremony at Wrigley Field Friday as the Cubs welcomed the Giants slugger back to Chicago. Bryant, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Cubs, had a 20 minute Q&A with local reporters in the Giants' dugout pregame and said that Chicago "will always be home. The Cubs played a tribute video for Bryant ahead of Friday's first pitch that featured top moments from his career in Chicago.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO