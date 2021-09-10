CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Will Nio's Stock Continue Trekking North? A Technical Analysis

By Melanie Schaffer
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNio Inc (NYSE:NIO) announced Wednesday it received a five-star safety rating from the European New Car Assessment Program for its ES8 flagship SUV model and it plans to introduce the EV to the Norwegian market soon. Norway will be the first country in Nio’s expansion plan to get behind the wheel of the vehicle.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

Short-term volatility creates buying opportunities for long-term investors. Coupa Software has built a strong moat around its business. This stock has the potential to grow tenfold in the next decade for two key reasons. Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why This Hot Growth Stock Is Soaring Right Now

The company is securing partners to join its marketplace. This rapidly growing company is also winning in the battle for workers. The company's success is no secret to the market, which has responded by bidding up the stock price. DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock has been on fire lately. It's up 32%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Microsoft GitHub Rival GitLab Files To Go Public In U.S., Revenue Tops $200M

Software development platform GitLab, which creates online tools to reduce the software development cycles, filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The company said that it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GTLB." In addition, the company listed...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

New Residential is now a top mortgage originator. The market still values New Residential as just a mortgage REIT. Investors might benefit from the company's efforts to unlock currently hidden value. Finding value when the stock market is setting new records tends to be difficult. Investors have to be careful...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technical Analysis#Moving Average#Nio Inc Lrb#Es8#Suv#Ev#Norwegian#Samsung Sdi Co Ltd#Ssdiy#Tsla#Lpf#Lfp#Ema
Benzinga

EV Week In Review: Tesla's Gets Upbeat Delivery Forecasts, XPeng's Sub-$25K Car, Lucid's Big Week, Workhorse Gives Up On Legal Challenge

EV stocks had a mixed outing in the week ending Sept. 17 amid abounding industry news. Here are some of the key developments from the EV space in the past week:. Tesla's FSD Beta 10 Update, Ark Invest Trims Stake Further: Elon Musk confirmed through a tweet that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s full-self driving, or FSD, Beta 10 users have given good feedback and that Beta 10.1, and a beta request button, will roll out in a week's time.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Here's Why This Top Growth Stock Can Triple Once Again

Ambarella shares have taken off in the past year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results on the back of huge demand for its computer vision chips. Ambarella's guidance indicates that the company is about to step on the gas, which isn't surprising as more cameras per vehicle and new generations of security cameras are rapidly boosting its market.
STOCKS
Benzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 17

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Liz Young said she has been constructive on Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLI) for a long time, but the market has given her free refills of humble pie. She's staying on the trade as she still believes in the cyclical trade into the year-end.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

It doesn't take a boatload of money to build wealth on Wall Street, especially if you own innovative stocks. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has more than doubled in value. Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors.
STOCKS
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Diamondback Energy's stock surges after analyst touts new $2 billion buyback plan

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. charged up 4.3% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil and gas company announced a new $2 billion stock repurchase program. The company said late Thursday that the new buyback program was part of the acceleration of its plan to return 50% of free cash flow to shareholders in the fourth quarter, given strong operational performance and improved capital efficiency, as a time of that the macro backdrop is supportive. Cowen analyst David Deckelbaum said the move is "notable," given the company has beat production and capital expenditure expectations for both the first and second quarters. He also said that the company introduced the concept of future use of variable dividends as a return mechanism, once the expected return on share repurchases is below the company's cost of capital. Deckelbaum reiterated the outperform rating on the stock and the $108 price target, which implies a 35% gain off Thursday's closing price of $80.07. The stock has lost 7.9% over the past three months through Thursday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has declined 8.0% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.0%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 9.21% to $2.49 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 59.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $174.4 million. Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Virgin Galactic Stock Is Holding Above A Key Support Level

Virgin Galactic is trading up 6.82% at $26.16 at last check Friday afternoon. Shares are trading in what technical traders call a sideways channel and look to be holding above a key support level. The $24 level is an area that once held as resistance, but later crossed above and...
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock moved upwards by 5.15% to $10.19 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Rekor Systems’s trading volume reached 57.8K shares. This is 5.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $446.7 million. DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Diamondback Energy Shares Are Rising

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) shares are trading higher by 3.2% at $82.60 after the company announced it initiated a share repurchase program of up to $2 billion. "Diamondback is accelerating its previously announced capital return program due to continued strong operational performance and improved capital efficiency, a supportive macro backdrop and increasing financial strength. Our plan to return 50% of Free Cash Flow quarterly through our base dividend and other return mechanisms will now begin in the fourth quarter of 2021," stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback, in Thursday's press release.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Camber Energy, Costco, Oracle Stocks Consolidate In This Continuation Pattern: What To Watch For

An inside bar pattern has more validity on larger time frames (four-hour chart or larger). The pattern has a minimum of two candlesticks and consists of a mother bar (the first candlestick in the pattern) followed by one or more subsequent candles. The subsequent candle(s) must be completely inside the range of the mother bar and each is called an "inside bar."
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Thermo Fisher Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) is trading higher Friday after the company issued full-year 2022 financial guidance above analyst estimates. Thermo Fisher expects full-year 2022 earnings of $21.16 per share versus the estimate of $19.68 per share. The company expects full-year 2022 revenue to be $40.3 billion versus the estimate of $34.29 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are The Investors Doing With General Motors

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on General Motors. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy