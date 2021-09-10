CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona sells Unilever bonds over Ben & Jerry’s Israel move

By Associated Press
WCAX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) - The state of Arizona has sold off $93 million in Unilever bonds and plans to sell the remaining $50 million invested in the global consumer products company because subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s stopped selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories. The move is the latest by states...

