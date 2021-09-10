CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘Lost in Random’ gambles, and succeeds, with dark fairy tale vision

By Gieson Cacho
Mercury News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA girl, some dice and a board game world — those seemingly incidental images came together in a painting, and from that image, the idea of “Lost in Random” sprouted. For creative director Olov Redmalm, a distinct vision grew out of that inkling, but what’s remarkable is how the team at Zoink Games managed to focus their ideas through the prism of that concept and create a captivating adventure.

