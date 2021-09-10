‘Erase and replace’ vs anti-woke blacks and other commentary

Prof: ‘Erase and Replace’ vs. Anti-Woke Blacks. “When woke Critical Social Justice proponents encounter a certain kind of black person who does not align with their preferred victim narrative,” Eric Smith notes at Medium, they opt for “erase and replace.” Notably, “Angel Eduardo discussed his ostracism from his black and Dominican peers as a teen and argued that mandating people of color to all have the same values, tastes and beliefs dismisses their individuality and self-regard,” so he now rejects all racial labels. In response, The New York Times’ Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted, “When you yourself say you are not Black, why are you upset that Black people respect your choice and don’t consider you Black either?” This, notes Smith, “erased the fact that Eduardo’s rejection for being too ‘white’ caused his rejection of racial labels” as she “replaced him with a contrived character too absurd to take seriously.” That this strategy “actually works is downright scary.”