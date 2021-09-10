CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Erase and replace’ vs anti-woke blacks and other commentary

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProf: ‘Erase and Replace’ vs. Anti-Woke Blacks. “When woke Critical Social Justice proponents encounter a certain kind of black person who does not align with their preferred victim narrative,” Eric Smith notes at Medium, they opt for “erase and replace.” Notably, “Angel Eduardo discussed his ostracism from his black and Dominican peers as a teen and argued that mandating people of color to all have the same values, tastes and beliefs dismisses their individuality and self-regard,” so he now rejects all racial labels. In response, The New York Times’ Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted, “When you yourself say you are not Black, why are you upset that Black people respect your choice and don’t consider you Black either?” This, notes Smith, “erased the fact that Eduardo’s rejection for being too ‘white’ caused his rejection of racial labels” as she “replaced him with a contrived character too absurd to take seriously.” That this strategy “actually works is downright scary.”

nypost.com

Comments / 29

Guest
7d ago

This woman only cares about enriching herself......just like Ibrahim,......just like Patrisse of BLM Name a single black ANY of them has helped. ........and you STILL back them🤣🤣🤣. Look at the current unemployment rates. EVERY group is rising......except blacks. The only result emanating from these racists will be de facto segregation. Oh, you’ll get plenty of sympathetic head nods but NOBODY wants to employ people who don’t think rules don’t apply to them. Blacks and libs are cheering for agents of their own misery. Fascinating

Reply(2)
28
A
7d ago

Nikole Hannah-Jones is so racist and filled with hate she even hates black people who aren't 'victims.'

Reply
27
David Osterman
7d ago

Every title is Poor blacks,"and fill in the blank ""sad,very sad

Reply
19
 

Washington Examiner

Anti-white bias in the classroom is real, and it's toxic

The Pennsylvania State Education Association , the state's largest teaching union, is providing its members with a seminar focused on the New York Times podcast , Nice White Parents, Todd Shepherd of Broad and Liberty reported . This podcast describes itself as a series dedicated to "building a better school system, and what gets in the way." And, as this advertisement shows, "what gets in the way" is merely a trope for "blame white people."
EDUCATION
WashingtonExaminer

New York Times quietly deletes claim Hunter Biden laptop story was 'unsubstantiated'

The New York Times quietly deleted its assertion that an October article from the New York Post about the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son Hunter was “unsubstantiated.” In the reworked report, the outlet reported on a Federal Election Commission decision that dismissed a Republican complaint arguing Twitter violated election laws by blocking users from sharing the story during the heat of the 2020 election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

America's civil war of 2021

J.D. Vance — author of "Hillbilly Elegy" and a candidate for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination in Ohio — urged "mass civil disobedience" to Biden's plan to use federal authority to mandate vaccination for roughly two-third of America workers. "I have a simple message for America's business community," Vance wrote....
NFL
Newsweek

Black People Who Oppose Critical Race Theory Are Being Erased | Opinion

Our current moment is often described as a "racial reckoning." In reality, what this often means is that a narrative about Black victimization has gone mainstream. We hear endlessly about systemic racism, white supremacy, the black/white income gap, and police brutality. So powerful an ideology has this narrative become that those of us who pose a credible counter-narrative—black anti-woke writers, for example—frequently find our words being misconstrued in an effort to stanch their impact.
SOCIETY
Washington Post

The non-Trump GOP erodes a little further

The announcement came exactly as you might expect of a former star for the Ohio State Buckeyes: white text on a scarlet background, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez’s name on a gray background at the top. Its message was also one that would be familiar to Buckeye fans, given that it amounted to an unexpected loss.
POTUS
New York Post

Team Biden’s non-response and other commentary

Despite arrests at the US-Mexico border reaching a 21-year high, Team Biden “continues to do virtually nothing about it,” notes Jonathan Tobin at Newsweek. It’s “constrained in large measure by the antipathy of the Democratic Party base toward enforcement of existing immigration laws, and the president’s own clear intention” to weaken initiatives aimed at halting illegal crossings and deporting those here illegally. Efforts to resume work on the border wall or reinforce Border Patrol are “out of the question,” although the administration is “quietly rooting” for courts to reinstate asylum orders issued by Team Trump. Indeed, as the crisis wreaks havoc on border states and mushrooms into “a humanitarian catastrophe,” neither Biden nor White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki will even call what is happening “a crisis.” For an administration that promised “honesty and competence, the non-response to illegal immigration” shows “Biden will provide neither.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Politicizing pharmaceuticals and other commentary

At Spectator World, Roger Kimball recalls his doctor showing him “a few boxes of ivermectin” in winter 2020. He “told me it was probably an effective therapeutic, but it had some serious disadvantages,” chiefly that “it was very cheap and therefore was unsupported by Big Pharma.” Lawmakers, “who like the contributions they get from drug companies, basically outlawed its use for COVID.” Yet “many people are now touting” its “potent therapeutic properties,” including “bad-boy podcaster extraordinaire Joe Rogan.” Is it responsible for his COVID recovery? “Who knows?” But it’s “utterly irresponsible for the establishment media machine to trash ivermectin categorically,” with NBC calling it a “widely discredited drug.” “Discredited by whom?” The National Institutes of Health points to studies suggesting its efficacy. The ivermectin hostility is like the earlier hydroxychloroquine hostility: “It was cheap, Donald Trump took it, it must be bad.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
New York Post

Mocking the unvaccinated won’t help and other commentary

“Mocking vaccine skeptics who’ve been fed misinformation won’t convince people on the fence to get vaccinated,” advises the Dallas Morning News editorial board: “Our inclination should be to show others that we care about them, not to win an argument.” While Americans have been bombarded with pro-vaccine messaging, “the tone of the message matters greatly.” Top reasons for why people don’t get the jabs include “concerns about side effects or the newness of the vaccine and distrust in government.” Whatever the case may be, if anti-vaxxers “keep having positive encounters with people who are promoting vaccines, eventually it will have some kind of effect.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
Laist.com

Black Leaders Join Gov. Newsom To Rally Anti-Recall Voters In Crenshaw

LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. With a little over a week to go in the state's gubernatorial recall election, candidates spent the Labor Day holiday drumming up support for their campaigns.
POLITICS
New York Post

Children shouldn’t be masked in schools and other commentary

The harms of mandatory-masking policies outweigh “their possible benefits in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in schools,” Vinay Prasad argues at The Atlantic. Children suffer serious COVID-19 symptoms “at far lower rates than people in older age groups.” And we know that “early childhood is a crucial period when humans develop cultural, language and social skills, including the ability to detect emotion on other people’s faces,” so why mask children? It’s especially foolish, given that we have long known that kids transmit at a much lower rate than do adults. Simply put: “masking kids in school does not provide a major benefit and might provide none at all.” Policymakers, before limiting the amount of face-to-face human contact children experience, “should be acutely aware of what children could lose.”
KIDS

