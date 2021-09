Oscar Valdez-Robson Conceicao - LIVE Results From Tucson, Arizona

Lindolfo Delgado dismantled an overmatched opponent to remain undefeated Friday night in Tucson, Arizona. The Mexican junior welterweight prospect battered Miguel Zamudio for almost four full minutes, until referee Robert Velez decided he had seen enough on the Oscar Valdez-Robson Conceicao undercard at Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater. Delgado dropped Zamudio with a right hand early in the second round and their scheduled eight-rounder ended soon thereafter.