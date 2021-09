Just a couple of months ago, I found myself crying backstage with Nicole Doswell, 34-year old founder of Models of Color Matter, an organization dedicated to raising awareness and representation for models of color. The moment came after Black designer Buki Ade showcased her latest Resort collection, BFYNE, a Miami-based swimwear brand, at the Paraiso Tent during Miami Swim Week. As a woman of color, witnessing the all-Black cast of models in a sea of mostly white runway shows was transformative. For Doswell, who casted the show, the moment was just as colossal and marked a milestone in her career. “There is something really beautiful about seeing people that look like you in clothes that make you feel and look beautiful,” says Doswell to TZR.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO