Island Park, ID

Warnings posted of toxic algae blooms at Henrys Lake, Island Park Reservoir

By JERRY PAINTER jpainter@postregister.com
Post Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA health advisory was issued for the popular fishing destinations of Henrys Lake and Island Park Reservoir on Thursday after potentially harmful levels of algae were found. The Eastern Idaho Public Health posted signs at entry points on both water bodies after Idaho Department of Environmental Quality took samples and found the presence of blue-green algae, a species that produces dangerous toxins.

