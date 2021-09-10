The Very Best Makeup From the NYFW Spring/Summer 2022 Runways
As we leave an era of virtual presentations behind us, it's time to look forward to Spring/Summer 2022. NYFW is back, people and so is makeup! We've sorely missed the hustle and bustle of back stage, the newest innovations from our favorite designers, and most importantly, the beauty looks. This season, designers are leaning into the joy of being outside again. From pops of color smudged across eyelids to illuminated skin and rosy cheeks, the runways are alive with makeup looks from the best brands and MUAs in the business. Ahead, the biggest makeup trends from the Spring/Summer 2022 runways that will get you back in your facebeat groove.
