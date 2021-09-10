The Very Best Makeup From the NYFW Spring/Summer 2022 Runways

For the last 18 months and the past three fashion seasons, the concept of a traditional fashion week has not existed. As a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the social restrictions that have come with it, designers have not been able to host catwalk shows in the way we once knew them, with many fashion houses turning to digital formats or hosting audience-free shows, with some even forgoing the concept altogether. However, this month will see more in-person fashion shows than we have experienced for a very long time. Although the schedules are still not quite back to normal, a loosening of restrictions in the four major fashion capitals will allow fashion week to take place in a physical setting – and plenty of designers are returning to the catwalk for the first time since March 2020.

