Houses in the Lakeland metro area are the most overvalued in Florida and 21st most overvalued in the U.S., according to a new Florida Atlantic University study. Home prices here are 31.39% higher than would be expected based on trends of the last 25 years, the study concluded. One of the professors conducting the study told The Ledger he was unsurprised by the finding because of relatively low housing costs here and projections that metro Lakeland’s population will grow 24% population over the next 10 years. MORE: News release | U.S. list | Florida list | Methodology.

