Southland, LeRoy-Ostrander students presenting ‘Matilda’
“Matilda” is coming to the brand new Southland stage this month. Over 35 students from both Southland and LeRoy-Ostrander school districts will be presenting “Matilda the Musical,” based on the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl. The performances, split into two days at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 and 4 p.m. on Sept. 26, will be the grand opening performance of the new stage and theatre that was built during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.www.austindailyherald.com
Comments / 0