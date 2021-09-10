Bills Pod Squad | S2: Ep. 1 | Josh Allen

Bills Pod Squad is back for a second season with Bills owner and president Kim Pegula and Maddy Glab as hosts. In this first episode, Maddy and Kim welcome Bills QB Josh Allen as their guest. Josh talks about what he was up to this offseason, including getting a new dog named Sky. He and Kim talk about the the inner workings of his contract extension. Josh tells us about his new sponsorship deal with a wing company. He also reveals some of his game day superstitions. Kim updates us on the new stadium talks, shares her excitement for the season and answers a few fan questions.