Phillips 66 Alliance, Louisiana, refinery faces monthslong shutdown -sources

HOUSTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Phillips 66's (PSX.N) 255,600-barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery faces a monthslong shutdown for repairs following flooding from Hurricane Ida, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

Phillips 66 said it was still assessing the refinery and a timeline for operational restarts was not available. The sources said the company plans to complete its damage assessment next week when floodwaters fully recede. So far, the company still plans to restart the refinery, which in August it announced was up for sale.

"Preliminary assessments at Alliance indicate the refinery’s south flood wall was breached by offsite debris during or after landfall of Hurricane Ida," said company spokesman Bernardo Fallas. "The breach has been secured."

The sources said early damage assessments point to an outage possibly as long as the seven months the refinery was shut following 2005's Hurricane Katrina.

