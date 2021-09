Marvel's Eternals will be released exclusively to theaters and will not receive a simultaneous streaming release to Disney+, claims a new report from industry insiders. This comes following the huge success of recent Marvel outing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which has so far grossed over $162 million worldwide, breaking numerous box office records along the way. It was reported before the release of Shang-Chi that Disney would decide how best to move forward with Eternals depending on the financial results, and it seems they have now decided that theaters are back.

