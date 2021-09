One is a season veteran accustomed to big-meet success, the other is just a sophomore who is on her way to gaining that same status. Clifton senior Jacob Heredia River Dell sophomore Christina Allen won their respective pods and turned in the fastest boys and girls times of the day when all three pods were totaled up at the Back to the Mountain Invitational, held at Woodland Park on Saturday. A total of 270 boys runners and 193 girls competed.

CLIFTON, NJ ・ 46 MINUTES AGO