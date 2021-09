Chris Lopez scored both of his goals in the first half to stake Long Branch to a 3-0 halftime lead en route to an eventual 5-1 victory over Barnegat in Long Branch. Kayk Moreira also scored in the first half and, after Lucas Holland scored for Barnegat to cut the deficit to 3-1 in the second half, Carolos Don Santos and Eduardo Ribeiro added insurance goals in the win.

LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO