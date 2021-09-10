The Riviere; Richmond native opens new brunch and dinner restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond native and serial entrepreneur Javontae Jones adds brunch enthusiast to his list with a new restaurant on the south side. Filled with good vibes, good food and even better cocktails, ‘The Riviere’ is located at 506 W. Broad Street and offers brunch every day it's open.

“We bring you a great brunch and it’s offered not just on Sunday,” said Jones.

He paired with the popular pop up Pacq’s Kitchen, serving up brunch and bar classics with their own unique twist.

Salmon bites, lollipop lamb chop, chicken and waffles, fish and grits and blueberry muffin sandwiches have quickly become favorites with the restaurant just recently opening on August 15th. Jones said he’s always been a businessman, starting with True Society Events and now with his first sit down restaurant he hopes to have a positive impact on those inside and around the restaurant.

“What made me really want to open up a restaurant is seeing the smiles on people's faces and just showing that a black man is owning something and truly striving to be successful at it,” said Jones.

Also open for dinner, Jones said the recipes behind the menu were curated long before the idea of the restaurant.

“Pacq’s has been cooking for a long time, I had their food when they were grilling in a backyard and their food is so good they've just continued to grow and grow,” said Jones.

Jones said his grandmother raised him, serving as his biggest inspiration in anything he did. Including opening this restaurant and making it a place where everyone that entered felt welcomed and taken care of.

“She died in 2018 but I’ll always remember her telling me never bite the hand that feeds you,” said Jones, describing how that transitioned into his passion for great customer service.

The restaurant gets its name from it’s french meaning ‘river’ and Jones said to be on the lookout for a unique extension to the restaurant opening on the second floor. You can find their full menu including their happy hour specials on their website or Instagram.