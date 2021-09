A couple who met in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks have said the kindness shown to them by strangers during the tragedy has made them become better people.Nick Marson, 72, and his now-wife Diane, 80, were flying from London Gatwick to Houston Texas, when their flight, along with dozens of others, was redirected to Canada on September 11 2001.The couple were two of the 7,000 people that landed in Gander, a rural town in Newfoundland with a population of just 10,000, after US airspace closed in response to the hijacking of flights.The townsfolk scrambled to welcome the arrivals,...

