Warmington: The engine driving Oklahoma’s economy

The unique challenges we face today could cause us to forget we are living in one of the most productive times in history, where jobs and opportunities abound for the Oklahomans willing to put time and effort into their chosen field of work. They are driving our economy forward. Former professional baseball player Sam Ewing said it best when he asserted “hard work spotlights the character of people: some turn up their sleeves, some turn up their noses, and some don’t turn up at all.” In this time of uncertainty made worse by polices that disincentivize work, we should be grateful for those that show up.