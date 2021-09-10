South Korea’s ‘big four’ crypto-exchanges secure real-name account deal
Bithumb, Coinone, and Korbit, three of South Korea’s most-prominent crypto-exchanges, have finally met the country’s regulatory conditions and reached deals with banks before the 24 September deadline. The same was first revealed by an official from NongHyup Bank. According to the exec, banks have agreed to extend the deal to issue real-name accounts for crypto-traders of Bithumb and Coinone exchanges.ambcrypto.com
