CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

South Korea’s ‘big four’ crypto-exchanges secure real-name account deal

By Namrata Shukla
ambcrypto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBithumb, Coinone, and Korbit, three of South Korea’s most-prominent crypto-exchanges, have finally met the country’s regulatory conditions and reached deals with banks before the 24 September deadline. The same was first revealed by an official from NongHyup Bank. According to the exec, banks have agreed to extend the deal to issue real-name accounts for crypto-traders of Bithumb and Coinone exchanges.

ambcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Regulatory action intensifies, Binance asserts ‘zero tolerance’ for insider trading

United States authorities have been probing possible insider trading and market manipulation at Binance, and examining whether Binance or its staff members profited by taking advantage of its customers. However, as per Binance, it has a “zero-tolerance policy for insider trading,” in place. In a statement to the media, the largest cryptocurrency exchange noted,
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

El Salvador’s Court of Accounts to probe Bitcoin roll-out

According to recent reports, El Salvador’s Court of Accounts is bucking up for an investigation into the government’s Bitcoin purchases following a complaint. The probe will reportedly also look into the purchases of automated teller machines (ATM) and construction of Chivo kiosks by President Bukele’s Regime. El Salvador recently became...
ECONOMY
AFP

South Korea: new kid on the SLBM block

Missile test headlines on the Korean peninsula are almost invariably about the nuclear-armed North, but this week the South fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile of its own as it rapidly scales up its military capabilities. The successful test puts the South among the elite flotilla of nations with proven SLBM technology, and Seoul is on a multi-billion-dollar drive to develop its defence forces. On the other side of the Demilitarized Zone that splits the peninsula, the North maintains the world's largest standing army and has made rapid progress in its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programmes, earning it multiple international sanctions. But Seoul's SLBMs shift the strategic balance, enabling it to respond with a surprise second strike even if its land-based forces were destroyed in a conflict.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Security Agency#Bithumb#Nonghyup Bank#Shinhan Bank#Fsc
ambcrypto.com

South Korea: With 60 exchanges set to close, here’s what awaits investors

South Korean exchanges have only a week to register and comply with new regulations that will soon come into effect. However, as predicted, the onset of new regulations will result in over 60 crypto-exchanges shutting shops. In fact, these exchanges have until Friday to inform their client base. The new...
WORLD
pymnts

India's SBI Latest Bank to Bar Payments to Crypto Exchanges

The State Bank of India (SBI) has cut off payments made with its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to cryptocurrency exchanges, the EconoTimes reported. The news comes as several Indian banks have been disabling fund transfers to crypto exchanges, the report stated. SBI bank customers will not be able to transfer...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Here’s how Russia is planning to ‘put the brakes’ on crypto-buying

Interest in cryptocurrencies has skyrocketed this year. However, the 330% hike in Bitcoin’s value has also enticed many to get in for a quick buck. Russia’s Central Bank has taken note of this ’emotional’ trading and wants to stop it. According to local reports, to stop citizens from making ill...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
u.today

Crypto Will Not Be Taxed in South Korea, For Now

Previously presented changes to existing tax codes have been postponed until January 1, 2023, since commissioners have to find a way to classify cryptocurrencies as financial investment income. A representative of ruling party Roh postponed the taxation of virtual assets. The new rules should have been applied in July. The...
INCOME TAX
ambcrypto.com

South Korea postpones proposed crypto-taxation policy to next year

South Korea is a curious case study. While for many it has been a country fairly conducive to the crypto-community, recent regulatory steps seemed to suggest otherwise. Consider this – A while back, officials in South Korea announced their intention to tax crypto transactions to the tune of 20%. In fact, such was the conviction that South Korea’s Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki denied all requests for any delays in the National Assembly.
ECONOMY
invezz.com

South Korea’s ruling party plans to pass a bill to delay crypto taxation

Per Rep. Noh Woong-rae, South Korea lacks the infrastructure to support crypto taxation. The Democrat says deferring crypto taxation is inevitable due to the infrastructural issues. Reportedly, 54% of the Korean population is willing to embrace the 20% tax on crypto gains. South Korea’s ruling party, the Democratic Party of...
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

India’s biggest lender disables UPI payments facility for crypto-merchants

According to local reports, India’s State Bank of India (SBI) has disabled its UPI payment facility for crypto-merchants. This is big news, especially since this is sure to impede access to the sector, something that has for long been a barrier to entry for many. At press time, Indian crypto-exchange...
BUSINESS
thedrive

South Korea Tests Four New Missiles After North Korean Launches

A “high-power” ballistic missile and a supersonic cruise missile are among new developments revealed in the latest round of Korean saber-rattling. South Korea has followed up last week’s reported test of a North Korean land-attack cruise missile by announcing a raft of new weapons of its own, including what it describes as a “high-power” ballistic missile able to carry a heavier warhead than previous weapons. Also revealed today was a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile, which has also been successfully tested, and which apparently features a ramjet propulsion system. These were just part of a flurry of new details about South Korean missile developments, also including a new air-launched long-range cruise missile, while Seoul’s previously disclosed submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is now reported to have completed a full launch sequence.
MILITARY
cryptonews.com

Larger S Korean Crypto Exchanges Announce ‘Temporary’ End of Fiat Trading

The ball is finally starting to roll in South Korea, where new rules requiring crypto exchanges to provide real-named authenticated banking services will come into force next week – potentially derailing scores of trading platforms. As previously reported, crypto exchanges must obtain information security management system (ISMS) certification if they...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

NatWest Bank Chairman has this timeline in mind for UK CBDC Pilot

Many countries have been more than comfortable with the development of a central bank digital currency [CBDC], rather than with adopting cryptocurrency. The United Kingdom [UK] has been one such country working towards regulating the use of cryptocurrencies within the country. The development of its digital pound could pilot within a few years, according to NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

‘Smallest cryptocurrency economy,’ Africa records 1200% hike in a year

Africa has witnessed an immense amount of cryptocurrency adoption over the recent years. This doesn’t come as an unexpected move. Consider this, the fees paid to remittance service providers, to send money to Africa, average to nearly 9 percent. This marks the highest rate in the world and three times the Sustainable Development Goal target for remittance costs. Meanwhile, as per a study, Sub-Saharan Africa received at least $48 billion in remittances.
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

“Big-Four” Accounting Firm EY Joins Forces With Polygon To Scale Ethereum

Ernst & Young (EY), a multinational firm named among the “big four” accounting companies, has announced that it has integrated Polygon (MATIC) to allow its clients to process transactions on the Ethereum blockchain network. The firm has connected its in-house blockchain services, including EY OpsChain and EY Blockchain Analyzer, to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy