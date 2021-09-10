Weather folklore: Can August fog predict winter snowfall?
Weather folklore says that if you count the August fogs, you can tell how many snowfalls you may have during the winter season. I have researched the weather folklore for the past several years and found a bit of truth to some of the fog predictions. There have actually been a few years where the data almost matched the August fogs; however, it is extremely important that you understand the visibility with those August fogs in order to make a folklore prediction.www.wjhl.com
Comments / 0