Weather folklore: Can August fog predict winter snowfall?

By Mark Reynolds
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather folklore says that if you count the August fogs, you can tell how many snowfalls you may have during the winter season. I have researched the weather folklore for the past several years and found a bit of truth to some of the fog predictions. There have actually been a few years where the data almost matched the August fogs; however, it is extremely important that you understand the visibility with those August fogs in order to make a folklore prediction.

