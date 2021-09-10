Weather folklore: Can August fog predict winter snowfall?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to another mild start with some patchy fog. We have a few isolated showers north this morning as a cold front will approach us but there’s not much moisture along with it. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) They will be hit or miss so some areas may not see a drop of rain today. Other than the small chance for rain it’s still going to be mostly sunny, warm, and muggy! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) If you’re heading to the Steelers game on Sunday, we have a sunny and warm day with highs slightly above normal, it’ll be comfortable...

