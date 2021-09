Prairie Elementary schoolers in Hayesville are remembering September 11, 2001 by recognizing our heroes here at home. "We did a lesson this morning that talked about what heroism is," says Lauren Kenney, a 4th grade teacher. "And we talked about what we can do to thank a first responder or someone that was in the events in 9/11. So for the month of September we decided to adopt local first responders."

