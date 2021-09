The man who kidnapped a Buffalo woman in an armed attack downtown had been indicted. This is every woman's worst nightmare! The frightening incident happened downtown on August 11, 2021, in broad daylight, just before 9 am. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the suspect, 32-year-old Christopher L. Taylor of Buffalo, has been charged in the scary attack. He allegedly kidnapped a woman from a parking lot on Pearl Street. He brandished a weapon and forced the victim into his car at gunpoint. He then placed a blindfold over her eyes and took her to an unknown residence.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO