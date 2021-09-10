CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania town honors heroes of United Flight 93

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman whose godmother died when United Flight 93 crashed into a Pennsylvania field on 9/11 honored her by naming her daughter after her. Nikole Killion shares more.

