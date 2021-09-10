Houston’s Rooftop Cinema Club returns to original Uptown location | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2
Rooftop Cinema Club’s original Uptown venue is back! Guests can enjoy new amenities like their massive LED screen for earlier, family-friendly showtimes and even new seating options. New this season are the “matinee” screenings, beginning at 5 p.m. every Friday through Sunday. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Eric Herrera more about upcoming events at this unique H-Town social spot.www.click2houston.com
