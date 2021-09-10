Police ID Elderly NJ Couple Who Died After Collision With Dump Truck

It was in April of this year that a shooting broke out between police officers and a man who demonstrated bizarre behavior including stealing their patrol car. The story first broke a few months ago detailing how Roy Jackel Jr. was shot after police fired once during an incident that involved him running straight for them after a car accident. The entire situation is riddled with odd behavior from Jackel that could, no doubt, be related to the crash. However, that's obviously only speculation.

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO