Economy

Momentum Mishap

texasborderbusiness.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust job gains for the US were disappointing, with an increase in total nonfarm payroll employment of 235,000 and the unemployment rate down 0.2 percentage point to 5.2%. An increase of this magnitude isn’t bad by historical standards and is, in fact, somewhat above the average during the 11 years of expansion prior to the pandemic. However, it’s not the strong economic recovery from the COVID downturn we would like to see, and it’s a far smaller increase than those observed in recent months.

