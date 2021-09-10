A Collaborative Marketplace, Pop-Up Incubator, and Bakery Cafe Is Coming to Montavilla
In June, Brittany Sigal — a fairly new Portlander — decided to throw an event that felt like it should have been around for years. The Portland Strawberry Museum, a strawberry festival in the pop-up space Kuchenhaus, featured strawberry desserts from local bakers, fresh berries for people to take home, strawberry mugs, and strawberry block-printed totes, among other strawberry memorabilia. The event was put on by her brand-new pop-up market, Zuckercreme — a nod to the popular sugar cream pies she ate growing up in Indiana. The idea: Sigal and others would sell baked goods, art, and treats inspired by seasonal activities, produce, and holidays. “I feel super lucky to be in a place like Oregon or Portland in general,” she says. “I feel so connected to seasons, and we have so many amazing seasonal products here. That’s what really fueled me.”pdx.eater.com
Comments / 0