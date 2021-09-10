CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc on Friday flagged a delay to its first commercial research mission with the Italian Air Force to mid-October due to a potential manufacturing defect. The company also attributed the delay in the mission, named “Unity 23”, to the pending resolution of a probe by...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Tequila bottles found on new Boeing Air Force One jet

Two empty liquor bottles were found this month on one of Boeing Co. ’s new Air Force One planes under development in San Antonio, people familiar with the matter said. The discovery of miniature bottles of tequila on one of the future U.S. presidential jets is under investigation by the company, these people said. It couldn’t be determined where on the plane the bottles were discovered.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Tom Cruise gets sneak peek from SpaceX's first private crew

Tom Cruise got a sneak peek at what it's like to circle Earth in a SpaceX capsule. Representatives for SpaceX’s first privately chartered flight revealed Friday that the actor took part in a call with the four space tourists orbiting more than 360 miles up. Thursday’s conversation, like the entire three-day flight, was private and so no details were released.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

In a first, Air Force flies 2 big MQ-9 Reaper drones from mainland to Hawaii as part of new maritime emphasis

The Air Force said it is flying two big MQ-9 Reaper drones for the first time from the continental United States to Hawaii to demonstrate the unmanned aircraft’s “untapped potential in a maritime environment ” and to participate in Exercise ACE Reaper at Marine Corps Base Hawaii—which will eventually have six of the aircraft based there.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
spectrumlocalnews.com

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four space tourists safely ended their trailblazing trip to orbit Saturday with a splashdown in the Atlantic off the Florida coast. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the ocean just before sunset, not far from where their chartered flight began three days earlier. The all-amateur crew...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Antelope Valley Press

Virgin Galactic delays next test flight because of defect

Virgin Galactic announced a delay to its next test flight, this time due to a potential manufacturing defect in one of the SpaceShipTwo vehicle components, the company announced. The company, which operates suborbital spaceflights from Spaceport America in New Mexico using the Mojave-developed SpaceShipTwo and WhiteKnightTwo aircraft, had previously announced...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Flights#Reuters#The Italian Air Force#National Research Council
AFP

SpaceX's first all-civilian orbital mission returns to Earth

Four SpaceX tourists landed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida Saturday evening after spending three days in space, successfully concluding the first orbital mission in history with no professional astronauts on board. Both were bringing astronauts back from a stay at the ISS. Unlike NASA astronauts, the members of the Inspiration4 mission did not go to the ISS but remained in orbit around the Earth. 
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

SpaceX tourists talk to Tom Cruise from orbit, provide update on flight

Four space tourists orbiting the Earth in a SpaceX capsule at 17,500 miles per hour (28,162 kph) talked to movie star Tom Cruise on Friday and provided a live update about life aboard the spacecraft. The first space tourism mission by Elon Musk's SpaceX blasted off from Florida on Wednesday for a three-day voyage that is to end with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean at 4:06 pm Pacific time (2306 GMT) on Saturday. Mission control said the crew members -- Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux and Chris Sembroski -- spoke with Cruise, who is hoping to make a film in space, from the vessel on Friday. "Rook, Nova, Hanks, and Leo spoke to @TomCruise sharing their experience from space," said the Twitter account of Inspiration4, the official name of the first ever space mission to take place without an actual astronaut.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

The US Air Force's MC-130 Seaplane is Finally in the Works

Lockheed Martin's C-130J Super Hercules aircraft is not just the workhorse for the military but also a super achiever. In its career that has spanned over two decades, this aircraft has landed in the Arctic, on the highest airstrip, and even an aircraft carrier carrying out medevac, troop, and cargo transport. The US Air Force now plans to make it a seaplane as well, thereby making it possible for this mighty aircraft to land anywhere across the globe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Inspiration4 crew shares an update on their mission from orbit

The crew of SpaceX’s first all-civilian mission, Inspiration4, has shared an update on how they have been spending their time in orbit — including performing scientific research, admiring the view from space, and enjoying art and music. The Inspiration4 crew consists of mission commander Jared Isaacman, the billionaire founder of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks Air Force Base chosen for satellite mission

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Air Force Base has been selected for a military satellite mission. North Dakota Republican Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer said the base will be home to a Space Networking Center, which is part of the Pentagon’s Space Development Agency’s new low-Earth orbit mission. NASA defines low-Earth orbit as having an altitude of 1,200 mile (2,000 kilometers) or less. Hoeven says the mission serves as the backbone for all U.S. military communications. Hoeven’s office said a military installation in Alabama also was selected as a center for the mission.
FARGO, ND
Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Popped Today

You might think that, two days after SpaceX launched four humans into the farthest reaches of space since the Apollo missions, customers' interest in paying $250,000 to $450,000 a ticket for a brief glimpse at space aboard a suborbital spaceplane would wane. That's not how Wall Street is thinking about...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Orlando Sentinel

SpaceX aims to send up to 6 civilian flights a year after Inspiration4 success

With the successful launch of the first all-civilian flight on board a SpaceX Crew Dragon, the company is looking to ramp up similar flights in the near future. Benji Reed, SpaceX’s senior director for its human spaceflight program projected as many as a half a dozen flights a year. “There’s nothing really that limits our capability to launch,” he said. “It’s about having rockets and Dragons ...
ORLANDO, FL
BBC

Astronauts return to Earth after China's longest space mission

Three Chinese astronauts have returned to Earth after completing the country's longest crewed space mission. They spent 90 days at the Tianhe module on China's space station, some 380km (240 miles) above Earth. The three men had on Thursday boarded the Shenzhou-12 crewed spacecraft and undocked from the space station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy