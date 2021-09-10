Two Woodrow seniors learning at FOCLA

The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary is a 501-3C nonprofit organization with a goal of helping others. Some of these projects include their “Giving Hearts” program, in which Christmas gifts, clothing and food is given to deployed military families and other less fortunate families in need. In order to fund these many projects, the ladies sell the Only licensed “Friends of Coal” merchandise. This includes clothing, golf bags, hats, kitchenware, jewelry and much more.