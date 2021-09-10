What vaccine requirement means for local businesses
8 days ago
Josh Kaul says the mental health system is broken. Fixing it will help the justice system. Local Muslims suffered the suspicion, anger after 9/11. The Fox Valley Islamic Society was proactive, reaching out to the community and answering questions to alleviate fears. Thousands expected at Fox Cities Home & Garden...
President Biden has issued new vaccine mandates that will call for employers with over 100 workers to require vaccinations or weekly tests. In this episode, Concord Monitor reporter Teddy Rosenbluth and NH Labor Attorney Jim Reidy explain what the mandates might mean for New Hampshire businesses and residents.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - President Joe Biden announced a vaccine requirement last week for all companies employing more than 100 people; causing some to celebrate and others to protest. South Dakota’s attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg, announced Thursday, he was joining a 24 state coalition demanding Biden drop the mandate...
Contra Costa County joined San Francisco, Berkeley and other communities across the U.S. today with a countywide health order that increases COVID-19 safety in restaurants, gyms and other indoor businesses where there is elevated risk of the virus spreading. The new order, effective September 22, requires patrons of these businesses...
As COVID-19 cases rise within Douglas County, many Lawrence businesses are requiring proof of vaccination for entry. This trend comes with the recent uptake in positive test rates, coinciding with the start of the 2021 school year. “Because of rising local cases of Covid, we are temporarily only allowing patrons...
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s the first hospital in Michigan to make vaccines mandatory for all of its employees. Today, Henry Ford Health Systems say they are not firing anyone just yet for not getting the vaccine. The deadline to get at least one shot was Friday. Officials with Henry...
(Portland, OR) — State and local officials say it’s too early to tell exactly what impact President Biden’s mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations will have on cities and businesses. Yesterday, the president said all businesses with 100 employees or more must require their employees be fully vaccinated or tested weekly. Officials with the Oregon Health Authority and Governor Kate Brown’s office say they’re still studying the order. Portland Police Bureau officials say more than 75 percent of the force is fully vaccinated and at the Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, at least 72 percent of employees have been vaccinated.
HOLLAND — Over the past 18 months, press conferences from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and federal officials have left local business owners scrambling for answers. That was no different Thursday, Sept. 9, when President Joe Biden announced sweeping vaccine mandates for employers with more than 100 workers, as well as new requirements for federal contractors and medical facilities.
Business leaders expressed their concern about how President Biden’s new vaccine mandate will look here in Oklahoma. The state’s chamber of commerce is taking the position they have taken throughout the pandemic on COVID mitigation. “Forcing a business in either direction to require, or don’t require vaccines, it just doesn’t...
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah lawmaker wants businesses that require medical procedures to be held liable for their potential risks. “If they’re going to mandate vaccines then they’re jumping into that realm of dictating healthcare for particular people,” Sen. Kirk Cullimore (R-Sandy) told KSL Newsradio. “Then they’re also assuming some potential liability with that.”
Business Roundtable, a lobbyist group representing dozens of the largest U.S. businesses, expressed support Thursday for President Biden’s plan to require private-sector companies with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccination or conduct weekly COVID-19 testing. "Business Roundtable welcomes the Biden Administration’s continued vigilance in the fight against COVID," the...
Highly contagious COVID-19 variants have proven to be major curveballs for the general public, especially for business owners, as The Center for Disease Control guidelines continue to shift. Stances on mask mandates and vaccination requirements vary across the country. So where does that leave business owners?. Verifying that a customer...
Starting Friday, customers 12 years old and older seeking entry to certain Berkeley businesses must show proof that they are vaccinated from COVID-19 to gain entry, city public health officials said. Furthermore, certain businesses must require and get proof of vaccination from COVID-19 from all their workers by Oct. 15.
The Director of the Alleghany and Roanoke City Health Districts held a press briefing today, stressing the importance of keeping up with quarantine guidelines for students. Dr. Cynthia Morrow urges parents to stay diligent when keeping their children at home after they come in contact with someone who tests positive for the coronavirus. Morrow also said that school superintendents want to keep schools open and they must keep pushing community mitigation strategies, like mask guidance and contact tracing.
Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
Since the Biden Administration announced the vaccine mandate for millions of federal employees and companies with more than 100 employees, questions about vaccine exemptions have soared for Tulsa Employment Attorney, Frank Fraiser.
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Some companies are now making workers pay more for the cost of health insurance who aren’t vaccinated. On Tuesday night the Clintonville city council considered a policy to do just that. The proposal by City Administrator Sharon Eveland never received an actual vote, but there was...
President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate will require all companies with more than 100 employees to have workers vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19, or be subject to $13,653 fines. It’s an act to bring the latest surge in infections down and will likely be enacted in six to eight weeks, says the National Association of Home Builders. This is because the mandate will serve as an emergency temporary standard from OSHA, which grants the agency to immediately enact a rule if workers are in “grave danger” due to exposure of a toxic substance or agents determined to be physically harmful. The vast majority of home builders have fewer than 100 employees, so the mandate should not directly affect most NAHB members. But the extension of strong federal workforce rules to contractors could be problematic down the road, as much of the home building industry is run on contracted relationships.
Community members have asked for a larger discussion about the future of health care in Petersburg and whether a new hospital building should be built by the Petersburg Medical Center or the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium. In the first two parts of this series, we’ve heard about the need...
DENVER (KDVR) — President Joe Biden’s plan to beat the surging COVID-19 delta variant includes ordering new federal vaccine requirements for millions of American workers and businesses. Part of the plan announced Thursday would mandate vaccines or weekly testing for employees at companies with 100 or more workers. Who is...
