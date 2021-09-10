What vaccine requirement means for local businesses

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate will require all companies with more than 100 employees to have workers vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19, or be subject to $13,653 fines. It’s an act to bring the latest surge in infections down and will likely be enacted in six to eight weeks, says the National Association of Home Builders. This is because the mandate will serve as an emergency temporary standard from OSHA, which grants the agency to immediately enact a rule if workers are in “grave danger” due to exposure of a toxic substance or agents determined to be physically harmful. The vast majority of home builders have fewer than 100 employees, so the mandate should not directly affect most NAHB members. But the extension of strong federal workforce rules to contractors could be problematic down the road, as much of the home building industry is run on contracted relationships.

3 DAYS AGO