Buffalo, NY

Mercy Hospital healthcare workers vote to authorize strike

By Hannah Buehler
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 8 days ago
Healthcare workers at Mercy Hospital say conditions inside the facility are dire when it comes to staffing and patient care.

“We’re trying to wake people up because we’re literally in a state of crisis right now,” said Jackie Ellipio from CWA Local 1133.

CWA Local 1133 members say this week, members voted in favor of a possible strike. This gives Catholic Health, which operates South Buffalo Mercy, Kenmore Mercy and St. Joes hospitals 10 days to come up with a plan for staffing if a strike takes place.

“It means that there are really serious conditions inside the facility, and we’re not sure what else we can do in order to make improvements,” said Debora Hayes, CWA Area Director.

The union says 97% of its members voted in favor of the strike. They’re currently bargaining a new contract with Catholic Health.

Catholic Health released a statement saying in part:

“We are disappointed CWA Local 1133 is threatening to strike at Mercy Hospital. It is unconscionableould take registered nurses and other crucial healthcare workers away from patient’s bedsides and out of our hospital to walk the picket line, while COVID-19 cases continue to rise in our community.”

Despite the potential strike, Catholic Health says it will be fully ready to staff the hospitals. A Catholic Health Spokesperson tells me the company is working with the state and private company preparing for the possibility of a strike.

Still, union members say they’re doing what’s right for the community in the long haul.

“This is just as much about patient advocacy and giving the patients what they deserve as it is about getting a fair wage,” Hayes said.

gctt
5d ago

I don’t normally believe in striking for institutions like hospitals or nursing homes because those needing the care are hurt the most. With that said however since hospital administrations seem to think it’s ok to mandate this covid vaccine or these people lose their jobs which is their livelihood my feelings have changed. If they are so willing to lose qualified nursing or medical staff over their demands that people agree to something that could be harmful to them in the future then they deserve what happens. And in regard to their finding “help” from outside sources, well good luck with that. I have worked under those circumstances in the past. The staff they hire in this manner have NO interest in the community or it’s well-being, they come for the BIG BUCKS they are given. Amounts they would NEVER be willing to give to the loyal partners they let go. So let the fight begin, may our fellow nursing staff be the winners.

Andrew Smolkovich
5d ago

hospitals with covid 19 are making money left and right. I'm glad Nursing staff did this and I hope that they win .meaning Nursing stsff.

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state

UTICA, N.Y. (AP/WKBW) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the state of New York from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated after a group of health care workers sued, saying their Constitutional rights were violated. "The complaint is focused on the fact that the vaccine mandate ordered by Commissioner...
