MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Muslim Americans continue to show that their religion is one of peace and community while fighting stereotypes that came about after 9/11. Tehsin Siddiqui has a story all too familiar for Muslim Americans after September 11, 2001. “I was on college campus, it was my second year and it changed dramatically from that point onwards,” says Siddiqui. Siddiqui says an entire generation of Muslims faced questioning and interrogations about their faith. “If it has something to do with Islam or Muslims you had to explain and explain again,” says Siddiqui. “It put many people on the spot, we felt that...

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO