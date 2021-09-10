CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-9 Courage: 9/11 Memorial Exhibit Honoring The Dogs Of FEMA

By Megan Swinney
K-9 Courage pays tribute to the working dogs of 9/11. For a limited time, visitors to the World Trade Center Memorial can see images of the heroic search and rescue dogs who helped with the recovery efforts at Ground Zero. The K-9 Courage exhibit gives visitors a side-by-side look at the pup's lives vs. their efforts at Ground Zero. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum, located in lower Manhattan, opened the exhibit in January of 2020 within the New York City 9/ 11 Memorial Museum. The photographs will be on display until the winter of 2022.

