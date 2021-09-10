K-9 Courage: 9/11 Memorial Exhibit Honoring The Dogs Of FEMA

Before a family brings home a new best friend, there's always a question: Who's going to walk Rover? Dog walking seems okay at first, but dog walkers usually lose patience with the daily walks required for dog training or potty breaks. Sooner or later, that designee is, at least occasionally, looking for a workaround. Dog owners often turn to dog walking services or pet sitting for their furry friend's pet care, but pet sitters can require expensive background checks and ultimately lots of money for peace of mind. If your dog's walk has gone stale, you might be looking to avoid long walks and replace them with the mental stimulation of a dog park. Still, if convenience is your top priority, could playing with your dog in your yard be just as good? Your fur baby can get get the same health benefits whether frolicking in the yard or trotting around the block on a proper walk. We went to two veteran dog trainers and animal lovers to get an understanding of what to weigh when deciding on a day's activities.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO