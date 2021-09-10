Special Weather Statement issued for Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest; Imperial County West A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Imperial County through 515 PM PDT At 355 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Hwy S2 Vallecito Creek Rd, or 12 miles north of Ocotillo, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Plaster City, Ocotillo Wells and Fish Creek Wash. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 21 and 23. CA Route 78 between mile markers 1 and 6. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH